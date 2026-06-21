The Ancient Roman Diet Lives On In This Loaf Bread Your Grandma Probably Ate In The '70s

If you had health-conscious family or friends in the '70s or '80s, there's a decent chance you would have encountered a bread brand called Roman Meal in their pantry. Marked with a picture of a Roman legionnaire on the packaging, this dense whole-grain loaf staked a claim to a seriously historic backstory.

Roman Meal started out in Tacoma, Washington, in 1912, as the brainchild of Canadian doctor Robert Jackson, who moved there to seek medical treatment. He set his sights on healthy eating as a way to recover, but this was also accompanied by an obsession with ancient Rome. He latched onto stories of Roman armies marching long distances, fueled by grains like wheat and rye. He believed this was the answer to good health, and set about creating a grain-filled hot breakfast cereal with rye, bran, and flaxseed. Historically speaking, Jackson was more or less correct, as Roman soldiers did mostly live off breads and porridges (wheat was the main grain used), though whether or not they were healthy by modern standards is another question.

In the 1920s, a Tacoma-area baker bought the company; he had German ancestors who were bakers, so leaning on his family history, he pivoted away from cereal towards bread (Germany is known for its hearty grain breads). Thus, one of the first whole-grain loaves on the commercial market in the United States was born.