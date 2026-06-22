Give Boxed Cake Mix A Bakery-Quality Finish With This Easy Ingredient Swap

Boxed cake mix is delicious, dandy even. These convenient, prepackaged baking kits are perfectly engineered to produce great, flavorful results with little effort. Even so, people are consistently working to come up with ways to enhance their boxed confections. From stirring in pudding mix, to adding your mix to a dump cake (it's tastier than it sounds), optimizing these confections has become a craft in and of itself. Sometimes, however, the simplest changes are the most impactful. With this in mind, we have one highly effective swap to try next time you make cake from a boxed mix: use butter instead of vegetable oil.

Most boxed cake mixes call for vegetable oil since it's neutral, makes for a moist cake, and can be used with no fuss or preparation. Butter, however, can bring a lot more flavor, offering a rich creaminess and complexity that vegetable oil simply can't provide. Plus, you don't need to do any baking calculus; just add the same amount of melted butter to your batter as you would vegetable oil, and stir. The resulting cake is more flavorful and has a denser texture. It's perfect for anyone who wants their cake to taste just a bit more homemade.