One Canned Soup Is All You Need For Juicy, Delicious Baked Chicken Breast
Whether you're looking to finally end your era of overcooking chicken breasts or you're simply ready to upgrade the flavor of your chicken breasts, sometimes all you need is some help from one ingredient. Thankfully, it's not as complicated as you think to prepare a chicken dish that actually retains moisture and flavor. A trusty can of cream of mushroom soup is all you'll need to bring in juicy flavors for your next chicken dinner.
Chicken breasts often end up far from succulent if not cooked well, since this part of the chicken has less fat and more protein, which often leads to it losing more moisture when cooked. Canned mushroom soup provides a hearty umami taste that keeps the meat more tender than what often happens when baked without liquid.
Creating a cream of mushroom chicken breast meal is achieved by pouring the soup and added seasonings over your chicken before baking. The canned mushroom soup adds a creaminess to your chicken breast, leaving it with a much juicier texture. The soup addition also acts as more of a binder, keeping the dish thick and eliminating the risk of a runny texture. To bulk up the meal, consider adding rice into the mix and baking in one casserole dish (consider this another one-pan chicken recipe to add to your repertoire).
Tips to make tastier chicken breast using canned mushroom soup
There are many ways to ensure that your chicken breasts are guaranteed to come out of the oven delicious. Juicy chicken is the end goal with this baked recipe, so you may wish to add chicken broth, lemon juice, and heavy cream into the mix so that the flavors remain locked in and the chicken stays moist. When mixed in with the soup, you get a gravy mixture with a blend of savory, salty, and acidic tastes. Since "cream of" soups tend to have a lot of salt, you might find that seeking out a low-sodium soup will offer less of a salty taste. For the same reason, skipping out on adding extra salt might also be helpful.
Other flavors to add to your chicken dish could be garlic seasoning to bulk up the savory taste and Italian seasoning for a herbaceous touch. If you're craving some heat, it may be worth adding extra spice using black pepper or chili flakes, or grating some ginger for a warmer, less intense spiciness. To ramp up the creaminess, it's also worth adding cheese to the dish, so that it can melt over the bake and provide a comfort meal. A mixture of cheddar and mozzarella cheese can work well for this recipe. And if you're a lover of mushrooms in your soup, then slice up some extra baby bella or button mushrooms to add to the top of the dish before baking.