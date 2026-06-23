The Common Reason Your Oven Won't Turn On

It's important to get to know your oven; this way, you can spot if things are amiss, such as uneven cooking or a slow heat-up time. If you're having oven troubles, you don't always need to immediately call a repair technician. There are a few things to troubleshoot prior to paying someone to take a look at the appliance. If you have a gas oven, one common reason it might not turn on is a faulty igniter.

First, rule out a few basics by ensuring that your oven is connected to electricity. Double check the circuit breaker to make sure a fuse didn't blow during a surge and that your power isn't out. Next, check the ignitor. The ignitor is what helps the oven turn on, and if it's faulty, it might stop working altogether. Ignitors are connected to electricity and typically have a ceramic base. Over time, that ceramic can crack or wear due to the high temperatures, eventually causing breakage.

The ignitor might also break if something interrupts the electrode from properly flowing an electric current. It could need cleaning, as well — some oven manufacturers advise consumers to clean their oven's ignitor themselves, while others instruct not to touch it at all. Check your oven's manual, and if it includes cleaning instructions, give that a try. If this still doesn't fix the job, then the ignitor might need to be replaced. In this case, you'll need to call a licensed appliance technician to accurately and safely replace the ignitor. (A safety note to keep in mind: if you smell gas while inspecting the ignitor, stop what you're doing, ventilate the kitchen, and call your local gas company's emergency line.)