If Your Salmon Always Has A Fishy Flavor, Cook It Like This Instead

It's time to demystify the idea that salmon is supposed to give off an overly fishy flavor every time you prep it. If you've ever tried to tone down those fishy flavors when making this fatty protein — or if you're just tired of your house smelling extra fishy every time you cook it — you might want to start preparing your salmon low and slow instead.

Cooking the fish low and slow allows the fat to incrementally render, leaving you with tender fish cooked evenly that doesn't overpower the scent of your kitchen (and the rest of the house for that matter). High heat cooking releases the fish's oils more quickly, which leads to the stronger aromas being unleashed into the space. When taking the slower route, it becomes possible for you to have the best of both worlds — tasty fish and minimal overbearing smells.

The good news is that cooking salmon this way doesn't have to result in super long cooking times either. If you slice your salmon filet into single servings rather than a larger slab and bake it at around 275 degrees Fahrenheit, you can have dinner in as little as 13 minutes. If you'd like to bring the temperature down slightly, set the oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit for a fish that cooks in around 15 minutes and has a softer texture.