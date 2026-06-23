Skip The Filet Mignon — Ask Your Butcher For This Flavorful Beef Cut Instead

Particularly fancy meat lovers may find it hard to resist finer selections, such as filet mignon and chateaubriand. But those expensive options add up fast, even when you're making them at home. Few folks understand that financial fact better than your friendly neighborhood butcher, and that's precisely who you should tap for similarly high-quality cuts with somewhat lower price tags — cuts such as the tasty ribeye filet.

Ribeye filets are essentially the center of the ribeye; a slightly smaller portion of a larger whole with the peripheral fat trimmed away. The end result convincingly approximates a standard filet mignon's dimensions, albeit with the additional marbling that ribeyes always have to begin with. Filet mignons and ribeye filets further diverge in terms of tenderness and flavor. Filet mignon is just about as yielding as a piece of meat can get. Ribeye filets have a bit more chew, but also higher concentrations of rich, beefy flavor thanks to that intramuscular fat we call marbling. Being that ribeye filets are a few bucks cheaper than the famously spendy filet mignon, it's worth seeing how they compare in your own kitchen.