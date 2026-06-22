What Happens If You Use Expired Baking Soda?

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Baking soda can be found in almost every kitchen — and this has a lot to do with the fact that it might be the most versatile household staple ever. Despite being best known as a cleaning and baking agent, there are at least a dozen unexpected uses for baking soda. However, this odorless, white crystalline powder won't last forever. It is usually good for up to 18 months from the moment it was packaged. Before you toss yours, though, know that this does not mean that expired baking soda is harmful. But let's break this down, shall we?

Baking soda's shelf life is primarily a measure of its potency. So, technically it does not go bad after its expiration date. It's still very safe to use for an indefinite period of time afterward – so you can rest assured it won't make your homemade brownies unsafe to eat. However, whether it remains as effective as before is a different question. Expired baking soda could make your baked goods a bit flat, because baking soda loses its strength with time. When that happens, it's best to head to the store and buy yourself a fresh new box (or you can even get the Arm & Hammer multi-purpose pack on Amazon). With that in mind, proper storage is crucial to help your baking soda stay effective for as long as possible.