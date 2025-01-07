How To Properly Store Baking Soda

Baking soda is an essential tool for so much more than just baking. Although it definitely lives up to its name in the kitchen, baking soda is also a key ingredient in cleaning. When baking soda isn't busy making your baked goods better, it can be used to clean your coffee maker or even your cutting board.

While baking soda can seemingly do it all, like many other ingredients, it works better when it is fresh. The best way to make baking soda last is to keep it stored properly. To store baking soda, put it in an airtight container and keep it away from heat and light sources.

Contrary to popular belief, it is actually better to keep baking soda at room temperature rather than in the refrigerator. The reason behind this is simple: An open box of baking soda can easily absorb odor, as it is one of baking soda's many intended functions. (If you want to use baking soda to keep your fridge smelling fresh, don't use that same box for cooking and baking.) These odors can change the taste of the baking soda; the moisture in the fridge can also shorten the shelf life of baking soda.