How To Properly Store Baking Soda
Baking soda is an essential tool for so much more than just baking. Although it definitely lives up to its name in the kitchen, baking soda is also a key ingredient in cleaning. When baking soda isn't busy making your baked goods better, it can be used to clean your coffee maker or even your cutting board.
While baking soda can seemingly do it all, like many other ingredients, it works better when it is fresh. The best way to make baking soda last is to keep it stored properly. To store baking soda, put it in an airtight container and keep it away from heat and light sources.
Contrary to popular belief, it is actually better to keep baking soda at room temperature rather than in the refrigerator. The reason behind this is simple: An open box of baking soda can easily absorb odor, as it is one of baking soda's many intended functions. (If you want to use baking soda to keep your fridge smelling fresh, don't use that same box for cooking and baking.) These odors can change the taste of the baking soda; the moisture in the fridge can also shorten the shelf life of baking soda.
Where and how to store baking soda
The best place to keep baking soda is in the pantry. Regardless of whether it's an unopened box of baking soda or a sealed container of baking soda, a pantry has a cool and dry environment that is perfect for making baking soda last. Plus, it also keeps light sources out.
Once a box of baking soda has been opened, it is imperative that the contents be transferred to an airtight container of some kind. Before transferring the baking soda to the container, make sure the container is clean and odor free; otherwise, the baking soda may absorb odors from within the container, which would ultimately defeat the purpose.
Typically, the quality and effectiveness of baking soda will go down over time, with its peak effectiveness ending after about six months after opening. However, when properly stored, baking soda can keep for up to 18 months. If you have a box of already open baking soda, you can still transfer it to a proper storage container; just be sure to give it a baking soda freshness test first.