The Award-Winning Chain Ice Cream Shop Known For Its French Pot Method Since 1870

The industrial revolution, and each wave of technology that followed it, brought about the idea that whatever your company produced, machinery could help you make it faster, cheaper, and therefore better. Some companies rejected that idea, however, and a few are still leaders in their industries because of that decision. One such company is Graeter's Ice Cream, which still makes its ice cream using the small-batch French pot method it used when it began in the 19th-century streets of Cincinnati.

In 1870, Louis Charles Graeter made ice cream by blending fresh ingredients in a French pot mixer. After loading the ice cream into two carts, Graeter would hit the road and sell the ice cream around town. After getting married, he and his wife Regina sold ice cream from the first floor of their home. In 1919, Louis died after getting hit by a streetcar and Regina took over the business at a time when women didn't have many rights, let alone much support around holding leadership roles. Even as other ice cream makers switched to automated methods of processing and packing ice cream, Regina continued using the French pot method, adding more pots and more people to account for demand rather than giving into automation.