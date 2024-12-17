Don't Skip This Important Step When Making Custard-Style Ice Cream

If you crack a cold egg into boiling or near boiling water, you will absolutely cook your egg (and in the best case scenario, perfectly poach it). So, as you're heating up half and half, heavy cream, sugar, and vanilla to start a custard vanilla ice cream base, you have to mind how you add your egg yolks, taking care to temper them first.

After beating your egg yolks until light and fluffy, do not add them directly to a pot of hot cream. Instead, slowly drizzle at least a cup of your hot cream into your whipped eggs to raise their temperature (and keep whisking all the while). Once your yolks have adjusted to the heat, slowly whisk all of your egg mixture into your warm cream mixture on the stove. As you stir, your eggs, cream, and sugar will thicken and transform into a show-stoppingly rich custard.

Before transferring your custardy ice cream base into a freezer-safe bowl to chill, you may want to strain your mixture with a fine mesh sieve in case there are any lightly cooked bits at the bottom of your pan. Once your mixture is very cold, bust out your ice cream maker, useful for creating many frozen treats, and churn away until it reaches a perfect scoopable consistency.