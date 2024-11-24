The Ohio Ice Cream Parlor That's An Art Deco Dream

Cincinnati, Ohio is infamous for its regional (albeit controversial) take on chili, but the Queen City is also home to a chill treat with a long local history. Rookwood Ice Cream Parlor is a pastel jewelry box trimmed in minty shades of green. The former tea room was converted into a candy-colored creamery, serving up sundaes and cool confections. The ice cream parlor, which reopened in 2018, is housed in Cincinnati's half-domed Union Terminal, a historic former train station and an enduring feat of art deco luxury.

Union Terminal first opened in 1933, a triumph of the sleek, stylish art deco movement that swept much of the '20s and '30s. The grand structure cost $41 million to construct and boasted a morass of bookshops, toy stores, clothing stores, eateries, a diner, and a movie theater. What is now Rookwood Ice Cream parlor, began as a tea room. Shortly after opening during WWII, the Rookwood Tea Room served as a USO headquarters and delivered coffee to traveling troops.