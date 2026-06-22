For Truly Unforgettable Burgers, Make Them Pot Roast Style

If you love hearty, spicy Southern-style Mississippi pot roast as much as you love a burger straight off the grill, you're in luck, since these two classic dishes are perfect partners for crafting a hearty and craveable frankenmeal. Though burgers are usually handheld while pot roast is scooped up by the forkful, both dishes share a beef base, work well with seasonings that are perfect for pot roast, and are elevated by the addition of starches like a thick piece of crusty bread or some kind of potato.

Though you can make a delicious pot roast with just three seasoning packets, the main flavors that set Mississippi pot roast apart from other styles include ranch seasoning and pepperoncini peppers, the combination of which infuses the beef with tangy, herby spiciness. This is also the perfect flavor combo for a burger lightly charred on the grill.

However, this mashup is just as pleasant if you prefer old-school, classic pot roast flavors. Give your burgers that same savory depth with a package of dry brown gravy, granulated garlic, minced onion, and beautifully herby, astringent Italian seasoning. If you really want to lean into the pot roast theme, serve it drizzled with a demi-glace or thick gravy and dressed with sauteed onions and mushrooms.