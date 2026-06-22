For Truly Unforgettable Burgers, Make Them Pot Roast Style
If you love hearty, spicy Southern-style Mississippi pot roast as much as you love a burger straight off the grill, you're in luck, since these two classic dishes are perfect partners for crafting a hearty and craveable frankenmeal. Though burgers are usually handheld while pot roast is scooped up by the forkful, both dishes share a beef base, work well with seasonings that are perfect for pot roast, and are elevated by the addition of starches like a thick piece of crusty bread or some kind of potato.
Though you can make a delicious pot roast with just three seasoning packets, the main flavors that set Mississippi pot roast apart from other styles include ranch seasoning and pepperoncini peppers, the combination of which infuses the beef with tangy, herby spiciness. This is also the perfect flavor combo for a burger lightly charred on the grill.
However, this mashup is just as pleasant if you prefer old-school, classic pot roast flavors. Give your burgers that same savory depth with a package of dry brown gravy, granulated garlic, minced onion, and beautifully herby, astringent Italian seasoning. If you really want to lean into the pot roast theme, serve it drizzled with a demi-glace or thick gravy and dressed with sauteed onions and mushrooms.
Other tips for making pot roast burgers
The key to making pot roast burgers everyone asks you to make on repeat relies on two things: balanced seasoning and less mess. Since everyone's favorite pot roast recipe has its own unique makeup, it can quickly get confusing when you're attempting to replicate those flavors inside a burger. The best way to keep your flavors bold and interesting is to use your favorite pot roast recipe as a guide. Maybe your grandma always used a tangy dollop of sour cream, or your mom's stained recipe card calls for smashed garlic. Do your best to replicate the same flavor profile in your burger as you mix the ground meat with your chosen seasonings.
The second thing to keep in mind is that pot roast is usually eaten with utensils, so it doesn't matter how saucy it becomes. A burger's structural integrity is more important, as it should taste good and remain easy to eat. To ensure this, make a thick jus-based sauce rather than serving it with a runny jus that will just soak through the bun. Additionally, rather than smothering your burger with caramelized onions and roasted mushrooms, try choosing one or the other and adding the dried, powdered form to flavor the meat instead. It's also vital to choose a sturdy bun that can withstand a slight soaking from both the burger's juices and your chosen sauces.