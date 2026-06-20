How Long You Should Boil Potatoes For Perfect Potato Salad Every Time

Potato salads belong on every barbecue or picnic table. They're easy to make and they're always a hit at parties. They're so popular, there are different interpretations of potato salad all over the globe. And if you want to make yours perfect, starting the potatoes in cold water is ground zero, as it helps create a uniform outcome. Once you toss the potatoes in, turn up the heat on the water and wait for the pot to boil. Then, allow the spuds to sit in the boiling water for around 8 to 10 minutes. This is the sweet spot to create that perfect texture. The goal is to make them firm enough to hold their shape while still keeping them soft enough to bite hit some soft resistance while biting instead of a mashed-potato consistency.

Here's another tip: Adding 1 tablespoon of salt for every 1 quart of water before you introduce the potatoes to the pot allows the spuds to soak in the flavor of the seasoned water — it's just like adding salt to pasta water. If you want extra assurance that they'll stay firm even after you boil them, you can even add 1 tablespoon of vinegar for every quart of water. Aside from these basic know-hows, there are several ways to perfect potatoes for a guaranteed-hit potato salad, and if you read on, you might just have everyone gushing over the dish at the next cookout.