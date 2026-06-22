How An East Coast Gas Station Chain Became Well Known For Its Pizza

Gas stations aren't just about filling up the car anymore. For a good while now, many gas stations have been focusing on how to get customers in the door with plenty of delicious food options. We're not talking about those risky gas station hot dog wieners or suspicious-looking fried blobs that have been sitting on the roller for who knows how many hours. The Kwik Trips, Buc-ee's, and Wawas of the world make some of the best gas station food around. And then there's Crosby's — a regional Northeast-based chain that bakes up some delicious pizza.

With more than 88 locations in New York and Pennsylvania, the chain's origins date back to the early 1900s, when it was established as a humble dairy farm in Hinsdale, New York. In 1966, Crosby's pivoted, building a convenience store where the milk plant had been. It wasn't until the mid-1990s that Crosby's started selling its own food, and given its history as a dairy and its roots in New York, it should probably come as no surprise the chain set its sights on pizza, and it has become one of Crosby's defining features.

All of Crosby's pizzas are made fresh to order, so they come out hot. The pizza menu includes a standard cheese, veggie, grilled chicken, four-meat, supreme, Philly cheesesteak, and meatball pizza. Customers can also create their own from a wide range of 15 toppings — standards like pepperoni, onions, green peppers, and sausage as well as jalapeño, hot peppers, mild banana peppers, and cup-and-char pepperoni.