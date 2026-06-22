How An East Coast Gas Station Chain Became Well Known For Its Pizza
Gas stations aren't just about filling up the car anymore. For a good while now, many gas stations have been focusing on how to get customers in the door with plenty of delicious food options. We're not talking about those risky gas station hot dog wieners or suspicious-looking fried blobs that have been sitting on the roller for who knows how many hours. The Kwik Trips, Buc-ee's, and Wawas of the world make some of the best gas station food around. And then there's Crosby's — a regional Northeast-based chain that bakes up some delicious pizza.
With more than 88 locations in New York and Pennsylvania, the chain's origins date back to the early 1900s, when it was established as a humble dairy farm in Hinsdale, New York. In 1966, Crosby's pivoted, building a convenience store where the milk plant had been. It wasn't until the mid-1990s that Crosby's started selling its own food, and given its history as a dairy and its roots in New York, it should probably come as no surprise the chain set its sights on pizza, and it has become one of Crosby's defining features.
All of Crosby's pizzas are made fresh to order, so they come out hot. The pizza menu includes a standard cheese, veggie, grilled chicken, four-meat, supreme, Philly cheesesteak, and meatball pizza. Customers can also create their own from a wide range of 15 toppings — standards like pepperoni, onions, green peppers, and sausage as well as jalapeño, hot peppers, mild banana peppers, and cup-and-char pepperoni.
There's a reason customers love Crosby's pizza
The pizza is relatively affordable at just $2.99 for one slice and $14.99 for a large cheese pizza. Large specialty pizzas sell for $19.99, including the popular Western Breakfast Pizza, which comes with garlic butter sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, eggs, onions, green peppers, ham, and mushrooms. You'll also find non-pizza options on the menu, like chicken wings, chicken fingers, calzones, and even breakfast sandwiches.
But the reviews of Crosby's pizza explain why the chain has become so popular in Pennsylvania and New York. Several commenters compare it to the old-school '90s Pizza Hut pan pizza, with one Facebook user adding that it's one of the top five places for pizza. And people have their favorites. Another Facebook commenter says, "Their Philly pizza is shockingly good," while a user over on Reddit says the Western breakfast pizza "shouldn't be legal because of how good it is." In fact, most reviews of Crosby's breakfast pizzas are overwhelmingly positive.
But as with any restaurant or convenience store, the experience can vary greatly based on the location. Though Crosby's says its pizza is made fresh to order, some customers say the pizza is rock-hard, which might indicate it has been sitting for a while. Others just don't have a strong opinion either way, basically saying it's not bad.
These days, gas stations know that the food itself can make them a destination spot — whether or not the customer even needs gas. And that appears to be the case with Crosby's pizzas.