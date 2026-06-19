The Simple Way To Store Bulky Pot Lids In A Small Kitchen

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When you have limited space in your kitchen, you have to get creative when storing anything — and that includes your pot lids. You don't want to take up precious drawer or cabinet space that you need for other things. While you can always opt for tension rods or cooling racks as creative kitchen storage solutions, these ideas don't work in every kitchen, especially when you're working with a very small space. That's why you might want to try something different.

The good news is that there's another option, and it's a space you might not even think about: the inside of your cabinet doors. There are two main ways to store your pot lids in this spot. One is with adhesive hanging shelves and the other is with shelves that hang over the cabinet doors. (Both of these varieties are also sometimes designed to be screwed into the doors, so keep an eye out for that factor as well.)

Hanging your pot lids on the inside of your cabinet doors frees up valuable drawer and cabinet space that you can use for other items, like the pots and pans themselves. This storage hack works well because you're using a space that is normally wasted. Plus, you won't lose any of your lids this way, and they won't knock against each other like when they're just thrown into a drawer or cabinet.