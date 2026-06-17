For More Flavor In Tuna Salad, Don't Throw Away This Part Of Celery

Among the list of ingredients that give tuna salad a pop of extra flavor, one of the least expected and most overlooked is celery leaves. Adding chopped celery to tuna salad is nothing new, and its lightly earthy, watery crunch adds a beautiful texture and subtle flavor to tuna's savoriness. It also adds a refreshing pop of freshness to balance heavier ingredients like mayonnaise or sour cream as well as contrasting nicely with stronger flavors like horseradish or dill.

However, most people opt to only use the stalks, slicing away and discarding the leafy ends without realizing they could be the perfect ingredient to add to that elevated tuna salad sandwich recipe. Unlike the stalks themselves, which have a reputation for being rather mild, celery leaves are jam-packed with a fresh, peppery herbaceous flavor that's surprisingly prominent. Chopped and added to tuna salad, the leaves act just like any other green, leafy herb, bringing bite and sophistication to a dish that's traditionally an afterthought.

To add them to your tuna salad, gently pluck the delicate leaves from the tops of the stalks. Lightly chop larger, darker leaves, leaving smaller, lighter ones whole and gently mix them evenly into your tuna salad. The darker leaves are older and have a stronger, more astringent flavor, while the lighter leaves are younger, more tender, and have a peppery, buttery bite. Avoid leaves that are discolored or wilted to infuse your recipe with the freshest possible flavor.