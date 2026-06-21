Hunt Down This Vintage Thrift Store Tool For Easier Poached Eggs

Poaching eggs depends heavily on the tools you have on hand, and sometimes it helps to keep it old school. If you want to create perfect poached eggs that would make Julia Child proud every time, seek out a vintage egg poaching tray while thrifting.

For success when poaching eggs, you want fresh eggs, steady hands, good timing, and dedicated tools that bring your technique together. While some drop their eggs in simmering water or use strainers, retro egg poaching trays offer a higher success rate because they can be placed over a pot of boiling water with compartmentalized cups for each egg, which are also filled with water that simmers over the pot. This means your poached eggs have a better chance of remaining intact, have consistent texture, and gives you the advantage of monitoring and carefully removing each egg with more ease.

While the vintage pan method may be a little bit fiddly to clean when washing up, and may be a pricier option than some modern methods, it's worth it if you're tired of crossing your fingers when it comes time to enjoy a well-poached egg. If you can't find this useful kitchen tool while thrifting, you can generally find vintage egg poachers online for anywhere from $16 to $42, depending on metals and time period.