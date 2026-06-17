Here's How To Get Your Hands On TikTok's Viral Glass Bread

If you're new to breadmaking, you might want to try making other common types of breads first before attempting glass bread. It's not very forgiving of mistakes or deviations. If you underwork the dough, for instance, or if it's too cold before you start folding, your bread could end up with the wrong texture. Glass bread is also time intensive. Making the dough only takes about 40 minutes, but the resting, folding, and shaping process takes several hours. It may be worth trying at least once, though: the smooth and pliable dough texture is extremely satisfying to delve into, and the folding process becomes its own meditative practice. Since there's so much water in the dough, it starts off with an almost batter-like consistency before becoming nearly as elastic as that toy slime that kids play with — the dough literally begs for tactile involvement.

Once you've procured or baked your glass bread, it may certainly get gobbled up in one go. If not, simply store it wrapped loosely on the counter for up to two days. Counterintuitively, do not store glass (or other) bread in the fridge as the crust will become tough and hard to eat, and it will quickly become stale. Even when stored correctly, this bread's interior is already subject to rapid staling, while the crust gets soft — simply warm it up at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes to return it to normal. To keep it for longer, just pop it in the freezer and pull it out any time you're craving that delightful, crisp crust and airy interior.