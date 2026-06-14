Onion Fertilizers Could Be Sabotaging Your Bulb's Shelf Life

If you're a passionate gardener, chances are you've already planted onions in your backyard. Whether you decide to grow them from seeds, transplants, or sets (small starter bulbs produced the previous year), they're some of the most beginner-friendly and low-maintenance veggies out there. However, storing them can be quite challenging, as they need to be properly cured in a shady, warm, dry, and aerated spot after harvest. The process usually lasts for up to four weeks. Julia Child suggested storing onions in pantyhose to keep them safe from moisture and spoilage. Yet, even the cleverest storage hacks in the world can't make up for overfertilizing, which can significantly shorten your bulbs' shelf life.

In an exclusive conversation with Chowhound, Shaina Bronstein, area sales manager at Vitalis Organic Seeds, part of the Enza Zaden vegetable breeding firm, and a member of the National Garden Bureau, pointed out that excessive fertilizer usage could reduce an onion's shelf life. "Onion plants that are overfertilized with nitrogen will put too much energy into producing leaves and will not dry down properly to allow for long storage," Bronstein noted.

Overfertilizing can lead to bulbs with thick necks, which greatly affects their storage potential. This is because these necks retain water. As a result, they're more prone to rot and pest damage. They are also more likely to sprout prematurely.

Bronstein recommends fertilizing during the early stages of growth. Specifically, experts suggest using nitrogen and potassium for early development, sulfur for plant vigor, and phosphorus for roots and bulbs. "However, plants should not be given additional nitrogen fertilizer once they start to bulb out (generally around the summer solstice)," she added.