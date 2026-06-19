Skip The Mustard: Add This Powerhouse Ingredient To Potato Salad Instead

As noted, you can more or less make whatever potato salad you're used to, and simply mix the roasted garlic in once it's cooled. But, if your existing potato salad fave has any strongly flavored ingredients, or the unlikely item that's incompatible with garlic, omit those in lieu of the allium. If your favorite potato salad is abundant with bright, briny olives, for example, eliminate (or just reduce) them to let the garlic take the starring role without having to compete. Happily, this easy garlic upgrade is otherwise an elegant addition to all manner of varying potato salad takes from all over the world. It's just as lovely with the bacon in German potato salad as it is with the dill dotting Scandinavian potato salad. It's a versatile adaptation.

The most common way to roast a head of garlic is to lob off the top, drizzle with olive oil, season with a little salt and pepper, loosely wrap in a square of aluminum foil, and bake for about 45 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. This is considerably longer than potatoes take to boil, but between all the cooling, chopping, and dressing, the timing lines up pretty closely. Let your garlic's temp come down too, lest it melt your salad's mayo. Once it's comfortable to touch, the buttery cloves should slide out nicely with a little pressure when squeezed from the bottom. They should be a near-paste texture, but you can still run a sharp knife through them a few times to create smaller pieces for an even more thorough distribution. You can also roast garlic in the air fryer even faster.