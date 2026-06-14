Prime Rib Gets A Major Flavor Boost From One Leftover Ingredient

Prime rib is known for its irresistible succulence, but you can make it even more flavorful with just one leftover ingredient. Don't think it's possible? You probably haven't tried adding bacon grease. It introduces an extra umami taste to your roast along with smoky layers and a toothsome saltiness, adding just the right amount of complexity.

There are many ways to infuse the flavor of bacon grease into your prime rib, including injecting it into the meat to generously meld it into the interior, ensuring an even more succulent bite right through the center. Alternatively, you can rub it onto your roast as a nice, savory coating to help the exterior develop an extra crisp bite. You'd want to mix it well with other seasonings, including salt and black pepper — or whatever your weapon of choice may be. After it's done, for a result worthy of a standing ovation, you might want to season your cooked slices with finishing salt for unrivaled flavor, too.

But before even starting with the prep and preheating the oven, here's an easy pitfall to keep an eye out for, as it might ruin your prime rib entirely: going crazy on the bacon grease — unless you want your meal to be extremely oily. Depending on the recipe, you really don't need a lot. One tablespoon is plenty to lightly coat a 6-pound roast. If you're making a heavy paste with bulky ingredients like multiple roasted garlic heads, you might go up to ¼ cup of melted bacon fat to hold it all together. Because of bacon grease's high fat percentage and potent flavor, a little goes a long way.