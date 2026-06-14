Your Pasta Salads Will Be The Star Of The Cookout When You Drizzle On This Flavorful Sauce

When the grills and coolers start to emerge from their hiding spots, it's a surefire sign that cookout season is upon us. Though some might see the proteins as the star of the show, it's the sides that make the meal when it comes to al fresco potlucks — especially if you know how to make a good pasta salad. Often written off as a banal, flavorless offering, when dressed correctly, pasta salad can outshine even the juiciest burger.

One effective, fairly simple technique involves adding half the dressing to the salad in advance before refrigerating it, and half just before serving, but this trick obviously works best when your dressing is as good as it can be — and it doesn't get much better than chimichurri. This zesty South American sauce is not only an amazing marinade, but also an innovative, flavor-packed way to zhuzh up your pasta sauce. Common in Argentine, Uruguayan, Paraguayan, and Brazilian cuisine, this herby, spicy condiment features a combination of fresh chopped parsley, oregano, red pepper flakes, and white wine vinegar stirred together with olive oil and a pinch of salt.

The result is a luscious, bright, zesty sauce that's traditionally served on everything from fish and lamb to grilled veggies. Mixed into pasta salad, it infuses the dish with summery, spicy deliciousness, with the olive oil ensuring each piece of penne, cube of cheese, and errant olive is evenly coated. Its flavors are bold and complex, but versatile enough to work well with a wide variety of traditional (and maybe some not-so-traditional) pasta salad ingredients.