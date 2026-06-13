These Unique Berries Are An Absolute Nutrient Powerhouse

Açaí bowls are pretty easy to find ever since the berries became trendy. If you're looking for fresh açaí berries, however, you're likely out of luck unless you're fortunate enough to live in an uber-tropical locale (in which case, I'm jealous). Açaí berries spoil incredibly quickly after they're picked — we're talking within a day — so most of us need to make do with frozen versions. The good news: In many areas, you can snag a bag for less than the cost of an açaí bowl at a restaurant. In Pennsylvania, for example, a 12-ounce bag of Pitaya Foods Frozen Acai Berry Pieces costs about $6.26 at Walmart. You can also get a powdered version, but we've found that frozen açaí makes the better bowl.

If you have frozen açaí, you can certainly create a great açaí bowl in your own kitchen (it's a great go-to dish for breakfast if you hate eggs but want something healthy). Start by pouring your açaí chunks into a food processor (you can make a blender work in a pinch, but a food processor gives you a more soft serve-like consistency). Add a bit of coconut water, oat milk, or whatever else you have on hand to get your base to the desired thickness. Topping your bowl with berries can be a great start, but you can also add some Greek yogurt for protein (and sweeten plain Greek yogurt with pantry staples for a flavor boost), as well as some oats to make an extra-satiating, nutrient-packed bowl of açaí goodness.