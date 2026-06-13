These Unique Berries Are An Absolute Nutrient Powerhouse
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Unless you've been living in a cave (and maybe even then), you've likely heard of açaí berries (fun fact: açaí berries are technically drupes, not berries, because they have pits). These popular, vibrantly colored purple fruits are well worth the hype when it comes to the nutritional punch they deliver. The super-bright color of açaí berries is thanks anthocyanins (also found in blueberries), a powerful group of antioxidants known for protecting the body against neurological and cardiovascular diseases, supporting a healthy immune system, and supporting a healthy balance of bacteria in the gut.
In addition to protecting the body from certain diseases, regular consumption of açaí berries has also been proven to lower inflammation and oxidative stress in certain groups. With nearly 4 grams of fiber per ½ cup, açaí berries can also support healthy digestion while helping you feel full throughout the day. A 2023 study published in the Nutrients journal also showed that the berries offer antimicrobial, anticancer, analgesic, antidiabetic, antihypertensive, and wound-healing properties. It's no wonder these tiny berries are so highly praised.
How to enjoy açaí berries
Açaí bowls are pretty easy to find ever since the berries became trendy. If you're looking for fresh açaí berries, however, you're likely out of luck unless you're fortunate enough to live in an uber-tropical locale (in which case, I'm jealous). Açaí berries spoil incredibly quickly after they're picked — we're talking within a day — so most of us need to make do with frozen versions. The good news: In many areas, you can snag a bag for less than the cost of an açaí bowl at a restaurant. In Pennsylvania, for example, a 12-ounce bag of Pitaya Foods Frozen Acai Berry Pieces costs about $6.26 at Walmart. You can also get a powdered version, but we've found that frozen açaí makes the better bowl.
If you have frozen açaí, you can certainly create a great açaí bowl in your own kitchen (it's a great go-to dish for breakfast if you hate eggs but want something healthy). Start by pouring your açaí chunks into a food processor (you can make a blender work in a pinch, but a food processor gives you a more soft serve-like consistency). Add a bit of coconut water, oat milk, or whatever else you have on hand to get your base to the desired thickness. Topping your bowl with berries can be a great start, but you can also add some Greek yogurt for protein (and sweeten plain Greek yogurt with pantry staples for a flavor boost), as well as some oats to make an extra-satiating, nutrient-packed bowl of açaí goodness.