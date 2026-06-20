The Obvious Signs That It's Time To Replace Your Microwave

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You may not even give your microwave a second thought until something goes wrong, especially if that something is smoke, sparks, or a burning smell. Those types of issues can signal a potential fire hazard in your near future, and unless they're related to an obvious remediable cause, they're strong signs you should replace your microwave.

Even if the issue is fixable, smoking, a burning odor, or sparks are serious threats. Turn the microwave off immediately and unplug the device. If there's no obvious cause or it continues after you resolve the obvious cause, stop using it. Unless it's a pricier built-in unit that's less than five to seven years old, it's probably best to just get rid of the microwave and get a replacement. If it's a new one, you might be able to get a replacement or refund with your receipt if it's still under warranty (usually within the first year).

Just know that you usually can't throw a microwave in with your regular trash. Most (if not all) municipalities consider it electronic waste (also called e-waste). You also shouldn't donate or sell your microwave if it's a fire hazard. Check with your local waste disposal center for instructions on how to get rid of your smoking or sparking microwave. There may be a disposal fee since it's an e-waste item. Other options may include local e-waste programs, retailer take-back programs, private e-waste recyclers, or scrap metal recyclers.