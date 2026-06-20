The Obvious Signs That It's Time To Replace Your Microwave
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You may not even give your microwave a second thought until something goes wrong, especially if that something is smoke, sparks, or a burning smell. Those types of issues can signal a potential fire hazard in your near future, and unless they're related to an obvious remediable cause, they're strong signs you should replace your microwave.
Even if the issue is fixable, smoking, a burning odor, or sparks are serious threats. Turn the microwave off immediately and unplug the device. If there's no obvious cause or it continues after you resolve the obvious cause, stop using it. Unless it's a pricier built-in unit that's less than five to seven years old, it's probably best to just get rid of the microwave and get a replacement. If it's a new one, you might be able to get a replacement or refund with your receipt if it's still under warranty (usually within the first year).
Just know that you usually can't throw a microwave in with your regular trash. Most (if not all) municipalities consider it electronic waste (also called e-waste). You also shouldn't donate or sell your microwave if it's a fire hazard. Check with your local waste disposal center for instructions on how to get rid of your smoking or sparking microwave. There may be a disposal fee since it's an e-waste item. Other options may include local e-waste programs, retailer take-back programs, private e-waste recyclers, or scrap metal recyclers.
Checking your microwave for fixable problems
The first, most obvious potential problem to check for is that you didn't put the wrong things in your microwave. This includes anything metal: spoons, forks, knives, twist ties, takeout containers with hidden metal layers, metal-trimmed bowls (including gold-leaf paint), plates, cups, or aluminum foil or foiled food packaging. These can cause arcing or sparks that can damage your microwave. You don't necessarily need to replace your microwave oven if the sparking doesn't continue. Simply avoid putting metallic objects in the microwave.
You may also experience some smoke or an odor from food buildup in the microwave. Use a food scraper to get rid of the buildup. Then microwave a cup of water for two to three minutes to steam the rest of the mess to make it easier to wipe out with a cloth or sponge. If that resolves the problem, keep your microwave clean going forward to prevent it from getting so dirty again. Use microwave food covers (available on Amazon) when warming up or cooking any type of food so you don't have to clean it every time you use it. Otherwise, clean the interior as needed or at least once per week.
Check your waveguide cover, a protective gray or silvery brown panel inside of your microwave. It's made of mica and helps direct the microwave's energy and protect the internal parts. And if it's dirty, it can cause sparks or a burning odor. Look for any food or grease buildup or discoloration that shows up brown or black (signs of burning). You should be able to remove and clean it, but if the metal behind the cover is damaged in any way, you should replace your microwave instead.