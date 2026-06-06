How To Keep Store-Bought Rotisserie Chicken Extra Juicy After Shredding

It's no secret that rotisserie chicken is one of the most beloved convenience foods in existence. Especially popular are Costco's rotisserie chickens, which yield more meat per bird than other grocery stores and have steadily maintained their $5 price tag. That low price matters even more when you consider how many meals you can get out of a single chicken, from chicken salad and various chicken-based bakes to chicken soup with broth made from your rotisserie chicken's carcass.

The only real downside to these inexpensive, precooked chickens is their tendency to dry out quickly once they've been deboned and placed in the fridge. Fortunately, the solution is fairly simple: just save the broth. After removing the chicken to another container, reserve the juices left in the bottom of the store bag or container into a bowl. Next, you can either debone the chicken by hand or use the viral TikTok deboning method of smushing your chicken around in the bag while it's still warm.

Gently massage the chicken meat from the bones, remove the bones and skin, then (most crucially) pour the juices from the store bag or container onto the freshly shredded meat. The savory broth works a little like a marinade by bathing the chicken in moisture to keep it juicier for longer. If there's not a ton of juice in the store container, make it go a little further by adding a little fat and acid to it (like you would for salad dressing) to ensure all the shredded chicken is coated.