The Best Oven Temperature To Keep Food Warm Without Overcooking

Since every oven is a little bit different, it's worth having an oven thermometer to ensure your oven is holding the correct temperature, especially when warming food rather than cooking it. An oven that fluctuates in temperature and needs adjusting is annoying while baking a cake or roasting a ham, but it can be downright dangerous when dealing with lower temperatures, since a drop in internal temperature can easily lead to spoilage. Being certain that your oven is operating correctly helps prevent that.

A food thermometer is another useful tool for determining whether your cooking is still safe to eat. To ensure the internal temperature of that brisket or casserole is 140 degrees Fahrenheit or above, simply slide the thermometer into the center of the dish, or the thickest part of the cut of meat. Since these areas heat up more slowly, you can be sure your food is safe to eat if they're at the correct temperature. When testing bone-in cuts of meat, avoid letting the thermometer touch the bone, as it's usually hotter than the meat itself.

If you're warming a dish that's in any danger of drying out, you can create a humid atmosphere inside your oven by adding water to a baking sheet and placing it on the rack below your food. As the water evaporates, it'll help keep your food moist for longer.