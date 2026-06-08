Your Kitchen Knife And Cutting Board Might Be Causing Your Food To Go Bad Faster. Here's How

Some people may wonder whether a dull knife may be more dangerous in terms of bacteria and food safety. Thankfully, that doesn't seem to be the case. "From a food safety standpoint, cleanliness is more important than sharpness," Amanda Wilbur emphasizes. "A dirty knife can transfer microorganisms from one food item or surface to another, increasing the potential for cross-contamination." As an example, you'd never want to cut raw meat with the same knife you then use to slice a veggie you'll be eating raw.

Some products, such as apples, may turn brown after cutting due to oxidation. "[That's] because exposure to oxygen triggers enzymatic reactions," Wilbur explains. However, she says, the sharpness of your knife isn't necessarily a factor in how quickly something oxidizes. The fact that it's been cut is enough to lead to browning, a process that, while not dangerous in and of itself, can look unappetizing and cause alterations in the flavor and texture of produce. So whether you've used a sharp or dull knife, do what you can to protect your fresh-cut produce from oxidation. In the case of apples, this may involve soaking them in water, or possibly salt-, honey-, or lemon-water, and storing them in an airtight container.

Just as cleaning your utensils is important, so is cleaning your fruits and veggies before cutting. This isn't just about cross-contamination between products; the same piece of produce may cross-contaminate itself. "Consumers should also wash produce before cutting it," Wilbur explains, "as bacteria on the outside of foods such as melons can be transferred to the edible portion during slicing."