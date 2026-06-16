A Simple Milk Swap Is All You Need For Better Mashed Potatoes

A good bowl of mashed potatoes beats all other side dishes. This is a plain and simple fact. The creamy, buttery, and, if Julia Child has anything to do with it, garlicky potato dish is a staple at the dinner table. However, that standby recipe you have might sometimes produce less than stellar results. Not to fret, we have just the swap to take your taters from meh to amazing. Rather than using milk as a mix-in to cream up your potatoes, use chicken broth instead.

Chicken broth adds a savory, meaty flavor that's dynamic enough to suit most any mashed potatoes recipe. Simply use the same amount of broth as you would milk, depending on how thin or thick you prefer the dish to be, and use unsalted broth so you have more control over your mash's level of saltiness. You can also use half milk and half stock if you still want a creamy texture but also want the chicken flavor.