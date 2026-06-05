Choose This Old-School Gadget Over An Electric Appliance For Frustration-Free Apple Pies

The worst part of making an apple pie is peeling and slicing the apples, especially since you need a surprisingly large number of apples to properly fill a pie. The minimum is about six medium apples, though around 10 is best. Using a paring knife and veggie peeler, processing that many apples can take quite a bit of time — unless we take a note from our grandparents' book and stick them in a manual cast-iron apple peeler. Though electric versions are on the market today, the old-school style is still superior.

First and foremost, old-school cast-iron peelers are incredibly durable, lasting literal decades with proper care. Though you have to crank this style of peeler by hand, each apple is peeled, cored, and sliced in a matter of seconds. This gives you perfect little donuts of apple that are easily halved into crescent moons for pies, or apple nachos for a tasty snack.

On the other hand, most electric models only peel your apples without coring or slicing them. They're also full of plastic parts that make them much less durable than cast-iron versions, unless you can spring for the KitchenAid mixer attachment. However, a KitchenAid mixer alone can cost up to $600, plus about $130 for the proper attachment. Compared to classic cast-iron models, which cost less than $40, the cost-savings alone are worth your while.