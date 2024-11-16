How Many Apples Does It Take To Make An Apple Pie?

You may be aiming for six to eight apples to make the perfect pie, but stop before you check out of the store with a full bag of Granny Smiths. Pie experts actually recommend using a variety of apples to give the classic dessert a more interesting, complex flavor. This could include Granny Smith apples, but also Golden Delicious, Honeycrisp, Braeburn, or Macintosh. You essentially want a variety of sweet and tart apples, so pick two to three fruits each of a few varieties.

The way you make your filling can also make it easier to figure out the perfect number of apples. Par-cooking your pie filling allows the apples to shed some water before being placed in your pie crust, meaning that it's much easier to see how full to fill your pie crust without the guesswork you'll otherwise have to endure. Plus, this can help prevent a soggy pie. While you're reducing your apples, Paul Hollywood suggests also blind baking your crust before filling it to ensure the crispiest pie crust possible.

If you're more of an apple crisp person, that dessert will take the same number of apples. The only difference between apple crisp and apple pie is in the topping.