America's Best-Selling Energy Drink Has Been A Household Name For Decades

For some fans of Red Bull, it's not just about the jolt of caffeine — it's about beloved flavors that, according to brand devotees, are absolutely crave-worthy. On Reddit, Red Bull drinkers rave about the white peach and cherry sakura flavors specifically. Red Bull does offer an Organics line, which offers a caffeine-free version of its sodas, but many say the flavors — including cola, lemon, ginger, and tonic — don't come close to touching the craving-inducing taste of the caffeinated versions.

Like many energy drinks, Red Bull is certainly no stranger to controversy. The brand was hit with a class action lawsuit in 2014 saying it didn't offer customers the performance boost it claimed. Still, fans have remained loyal, and the unique taste and solid caffeine boost of the drink aren't the only reasons behind its popularity.

At this point, Red Bull isn't just sold as a drink — for many, it's become a lifestyle. The Red Bull brand has become synonymous with extreme sports and general daredevil stunts. In 2012, for example, Red Bull sponsored extreme sportsman Felix Baumgartner's skydive from space. The brand means adventure, out-of-the-box thinking, and, obviously, a high-energy experience. We're curious as to whether Red Bull will hold the top spot for 2026; other brands — especially Celsius — are hot on Red Bull's heels.