In The 2000s, McDonald's Owned This Once-Popular Fast Food Chain You Probably Forgot About

In the late 1990s and early 2000s it seemed like restaurants were in an expansion frenzy, merging with competitors and experimenting with new ideas all over. One of the most surprising deals happened right in the middle of that time in 1999, when the fast food giant McDonald's decided to purchase Boston Market.

Boston Market is a (sadly shrinking) restaurant chain known for its fast casual meals. Dishes at Boston Market have a home-cooked vibe that's a welcome change from fast food's typical burgers and fries offerings. When it first hit the scene in the '80s, Boston Market became super popular really quickly with its comfort food: rotisserie chicken, chicken pot pies, mashed potatoes, meatloaf, and numerous sides. It's like getting a hot at-home meal in minutes without any of the cooking or cleanup — a an innovative idea for the restaurant business at that time.

The most surprising part of the whole deal was that McDonald's only paid $173.5 million for a whopping 751 Boston Market locations. That was a steal, even in the late 1990s. McDonald's was able to get those hundreds of locations for such a bargain because the chain had wound down in popularity, and then filed for bankruptcy protection. McDonald's saw potential in the brand and snatched it up to bring it back to its full glory.