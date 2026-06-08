Add This Savory Ingredient To Your Potato Salad For A Delicious Flavor Upgrade

If you make old-fashioned potato salad on the regular, you may be interested in upgrading your go-to recipe with a whole new addition. Instead of sprinkling this side dish with seasonings and other dried herbs and spices like garlic and onion powder, you may want to add an ingredient that gives potato salad a more prominent boost of flavor, texture, and visual appeal. In that case, all you need is capers. These zesty, bite-size foods give creamy potato salad an unexpected yet satisfying jolt of acidic flavor.

For a little context, capers are the unripe buds of the capparis spinosa bush which typically grows in places like Asia and Southern Europe. Once harvested, these tiny buds are dried, preserved, and jarred in a briny liquid or packed in salt. In terms of flavor, capers generally exude a tangy essence similar to olives with a mildly herbaceous taste and salty bite. When added to traditional potato salad, they complement the neutral taste of both cooked potatoes and creamy mayonnaise. Sure enough, capers provide this classic salad just enough brightness to create an ultra-flavorful side dish with the perfect amount of depth.

Lucky for you, capers blend well into more than one variation of potato salad. While they can certainly cut through some of the creaminess of classic recipes featuring ingredients like mayonnaise and buttermilk, you can also use capers to build a whole new potato salad recipe.