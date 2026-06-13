The Fruit That Makes Homemade Apple Pie Shine

There's nothing quite as delicious as homemade apple pie. Perhaps that's because you have the luxury of using expert tips to craft the perfect flaky pie dough, season everything exactly the way you prefer, and even get creative in terms of zhuzhing up the filling with the addition of delicious, lesser-known fruits like the almighty quince. With the uninspiring appearance of a large, lumpy, golden pear, quinces are unlikely to be the first fruit you think of adding to your pie. Despite their enticingly sweet, floral aroma, they're rock hard and shockingly sour.

That is, of course, until they're cooked. Poached or baked with additional sugar, quinces not only become silky and tender, but their flesh almost magically shifts from pale ivory to garnet red. Heating also develops their aroma and flavor, creating a lush, floral bite that sits in perfect contrast to the tangy, fruity sweetness of apples. When it comes to one-ingredient upgrades for your apple pie, adding a quince or two is the best way to take your grandma's recipe from nostalgic dessert to sophisticated showpiece.

One reason quinces and apples work so well together is that they're both part of the Rosaceae family, which means they share subtle nuances in their flavors and scents. These commonalities are even more more pronounced once the fruits are cooked together. You can purchase quinces from farmers markets during apple-picking season, or look for them in Middle Eastern and Latin American grocery stores throughout the fall and early winter months.