The Mint Tip You Need For The Absolute Best Mojitos This Summer
Mojitos have always been the drink of the summer. They're cool, refreshing, and, as the cherry on top, minty. They're one of the most popular cocktails of all time for a reason. Chowhound exclusively spoke with Toby Maloney, author of "The Classic Cocktail Sessions," who shared a tip for creating this sweet libation for the warmer months. "This drink is all about the mint," he said. "You cannot add too much mint. Start by dropping five to 10 mint leaves into the glass and rubbing them around on the glass."
Of course, you can't just use any type of mint. There are a lot of varieties to choose from that could make or break your drink. If you use peppermint, you end up sipping what feels like a whole tube of toothpaste. Spearmint has always been the common choice for mojitos, and you can find it almost everywhere. But, if you want to go for a traditional Cuban-style cocktail, mojito mint helps you achieve that flavor. Compared to spearmint, it's a bit more delicate, with a sweeter undertone. Aside from getting acquainting with the right type of mint, the rest of the ingredients also matter if you want a nice, clean sip. There's no need to put your chemist hat on — just be meticulous with what you put into your glass, and use a measuring jigger to take the guesswork out of the equation.
More expert tips for the best mojitos
Once you've generously tossed a few mint leaves into the glass, Toby Maloney says to add ice. Next, he says to add two mint sprigs to a cocktail shaker, but make sure you have a few extra leaves — you need them later. Into the shaker next goes "2 ounces of good white rum, 1 ounce of [lime juice] and ¾ ounce of simple syrup," recommends Maloney. The best rum for a mojito is white rum, but a 1- to 3-year aged rum has its own appeal, especially if you want an extra touch of complexity. For the syrup, cane sugar syrup is usually the first choice, but you can make something simple by reducing equal parts granulated sugar and water.
After you've carefully curated all the best ingredients, Maloney advises to "Add three ice cubes and shake quickly but with intention. Double strain over the ice and add soda." You can always rely on club soda, or you could try sparkling water. Lastly, Maloney says to "Take three sprigs of mint and spank the top of the drink. Insert the bouquet of mint." Voilà. You can impress your guests this summer with just a few ingredients, and a little cheat sheet, on what works best.