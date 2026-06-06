The Mint Tip You Need For The Absolute Best Mojitos This Summer

Mojitos have always been the drink of the summer. They're cool, refreshing, and, as the cherry on top, minty. They're one of the most popular cocktails of all time for a reason. Chowhound exclusively spoke with Toby Maloney, author of "The Classic Cocktail Sessions," who shared a tip for creating this sweet libation for the warmer months. "This drink is all about the mint," he said. "You cannot add too much mint. Start by dropping five to 10 mint leaves into the glass and rubbing them around on the glass."

Of course, you can't just use any type of mint. There are a lot of varieties to choose from that could make or break your drink. If you use peppermint, you end up sipping what feels like a whole tube of toothpaste. Spearmint has always been the common choice for mojitos, and you can find it almost everywhere. But, if you want to go for a traditional Cuban-style cocktail, mojito mint helps you achieve that flavor. Compared to spearmint, it's a bit more delicate, with a sweeter undertone. Aside from getting acquainting with the right type of mint, the rest of the ingredients also matter if you want a nice, clean sip. There's no need to put your chemist hat on — just be meticulous with what you put into your glass, and use a measuring jigger to take the guesswork out of the equation.