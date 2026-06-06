Give French Onion Soup A Nutritional Boost With This Fiber-Packed Veggie

French onion soup may be the most comforting way to infuse your diet with plenty of fiber and nutrition. Not only are yellow onions the best variety to use in French onion soup, they contain about 2 grams of fiber per every 100 grams. Add to that the additional protein, fat, and calcium in the cheese, plus additional nutrients in the herby crouton and seasoned beef broth, and you've got a shockingly nutrient-dense bowl of delicious comfort food.

Though 2 grams of fiber may seem like a drop in the bucket when the average adult should be getting at least 25 grams per day, every little bit counts. Plus, you can easily double that amount by infusing your soup with strips of zesty, buttery cabbage. Packing in around 2.5 grams of fiber per cup, cabbage is also high in potassium and vitamin C, meaning it can easily take cheesy, savory French onion from a tasty appetizer to a nutrient powerhouse of a main dish.

If you're concerned cabbage will ruin your soup with its signature sulfurous scent, don't be; cabbage braised in beef tallow or rich broth absorbs the seasonings around it to create a beautifully rich, velvety bite. You can even caramelize the cabbage with the onions, developing the natural sugars in each to create a mellow undertone. Just cut the cabbage and onions to the same size so they cook at the same rate.