Make This Bud Light Beer The Star Of Your Next Margarita

There are some cocktails that just taste better in the summer than others, and a margarita is one of them. However, there is more than one way to enjoy this classic beverage, and adding a splash of beer to your margarita is one that deserves a try. Any light lager works great in this drink, but there is one specific Bud Light beer that will transform your marg. Adding Bud Light Lime (an American light lager) to your margarita is the way you need to be drinking this cocktail.

Adding beer to cocktails is no new thing, and it's a great way to get creative with your drink – using Bud Light to create a beertini is one tasty enhancement you could try. When paired with spirits in a drink like margarita, beer not only adds a distinct flavor and balances the sweeter notes, it also brings carbonation that can liven your cocktail. While the beer usually acts as a complement to a cocktail, using Bud Light Lime in a margarita makes it the star of the show. Bud Light Lime is known for its crisp, citrus notes, and paired with tequila it creates a delicious lime flavor for a refreshing beer margarita.