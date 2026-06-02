Make This Bud Light Beer The Star Of Your Next Margarita
There are some cocktails that just taste better in the summer than others, and a margarita is one of them. However, there is more than one way to enjoy this classic beverage, and adding a splash of beer to your margarita is one that deserves a try. Any light lager works great in this drink, but there is one specific Bud Light beer that will transform your marg. Adding Bud Light Lime (an American light lager) to your margarita is the way you need to be drinking this cocktail.
Adding beer to cocktails is no new thing, and it's a great way to get creative with your drink – using Bud Light to create a beertini is one tasty enhancement you could try. When paired with spirits in a drink like margarita, beer not only adds a distinct flavor and balances the sweeter notes, it also brings carbonation that can liven your cocktail. While the beer usually acts as a complement to a cocktail, using Bud Light Lime in a margarita makes it the star of the show. Bud Light Lime is known for its crisp, citrus notes, and paired with tequila it creates a delicious lime flavor for a refreshing beer margarita.
How to add Bud Light Lime to your margarita for the tastiest result
While Bud Light does have a line of canned beer margaritas called Ritas, with various flavors like classic lime, mango, and watermelon, these beverages have earned a reputation for being overly sweet with unbalanced flavors. Making your own version will give you more control over the drink's flavor, helping you shake up a margarita that's tastier than the one from the can.
A classic margarita recipe calls for a number of ingredients such as lime juice, Triple Sec or Cointreau, simple syrup, tequila, and salt for the rim. The beer margarita is a bit simpler than your average marg — you'll only need the Bud Light Lime beer, tequila, and lime juice. Simply add the tequila and lime juice to a glass with ice and a salted rim, top it up with the Bud Light Lime, stir, and you have a delicious margarita in no time. You can garnish your cocktail with a slice of lime.
Bud Light also has other flavors you could experiment with in your cocktail, such as Bud Light Orange, Grapefruit, or Lemonade. Alternatively, you can even blend the tequila and lime juice with ice for a refreshing frozen margarita before topping it with the beer. This is an excellent beverage to make for a picnic or even to enjoy on a nice warm day at home.