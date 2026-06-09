Make The Crispiest French Fries Of Your Life By Taking This Step Before Frying

One of the most universally beloved foods in America has to be french fries. Whether it's a fast food chain, a steakhouse, a dive bar, or a local mom and pop restaurant, you can find fries on nearly every restaurant menu you come across. But that doesn't mean all fries are created equal. In fact, some french fry offerings are actually quite soggy and gross.

If you've ever wondered what makes some fries so much better than others, a lot of it has to do with two things: the preparation method and science. Yes, science makes the best french fries crispy on the outside with a fluffy interior. It all comes down to freezing the fries before frying, but it's not quite that simple.

A chef from Fallow — one of the most popular and best restaurants in London — explained the process on his YouTube channel that has 2.25 million followers. He soaks the uniformly cut fries in cold water until the water runs clear. This initial process helps draw out the starch and sugars. The next part is to drop the fries in boiling water for several minutes with a touch of baking soda — which helps make the exterior of the fry fluffier. The chef then takes that important step of freezing the fries before dropping into the oil — a mixture of duck fat and neutral oil — at around 280 degrees Fahrenheit. This initial fry allows "the starch molecules to swell and separate," which brings about the fluffy inside. Freeze again, then drop the fries into oil at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. That's what creates the final product — crispy and delicious french fries with a soft interior.