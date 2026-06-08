Forget Chuck Roast, Use This Affordable Steak Cut For Tender, Decadent Pot Roast

Once you've mastered all the tips for the perfect pot roast, it's a great opportunity to branch out from the chuck you're probably used to. And the lesser-seen Sierra steak can be terrific in this classic one-pot dish thanks to its rich, concentrated beef flavor and lower price than a lot of other options.

The Sierra steak is a little harder to come by than chuck because there is less of it per cow, but it's still terrific for the classic pot roast preparation. It comes from a thin muscle from the same shoulder area as the chuck, but it's much leaner, and there is still more chuck overall. The typical Sierra steak weighs about 1.5 pounds while chuck roast weighs closer to 2 or 3 pounds. Especially if you're only feeding two adults or a family of four with small kids, a chuck roast is an almost cartoonishly big hunk of protein compared to Sierra steak's longer, slimmer profile.

Because it comes from such a hardworking section of the animal, Sierra steak starts out tough and needs the low-and-slow treatment to reach a desirable tenderness, despite being leaner than chuck. That toughness is also why it tends to be less expensive less expensive than a comparatively tender chateaubriand or filet mignon. Sierra steak is no exception, so it will likely be among the more affordable beef options available — assuming you can find it. Fortunately, you can usually ask your local butcher for underrated or less common cuts like this one.