Pitmasters Agree On One Thing When It Comes To The Best Way To Season Brisket

Brisket is ridiculously good. In fact, if barbecue had a throne, there's a good chance brisket would be sitting right on top of it. Smokey, tender, and slow-cooked to perfection, it's one of the best cuts of beef to ask your butcher for. But preparing brisket requires patience. It can take more than 13 hours to cook at 225 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, which is the best oven temperature for juicy and flavorful brisket. Still, time and temperature aren't everything. Seasoning matters just as much. And if there's one thing several pitmasters agreed on in an exclusive talk with Chowhound, it's that the best brisket typically starts with nothing more than good old salt and pepper.

Jorge Thomas, trained chef and butcher, and founder of Swaledale Butchers, stated that a simple dry rub of salt and pepper applied a day ahead can do wonders for brisket. It will allow all the spices to work their way into the meat and also help develop a proper bark (the crispy outer layer). "The main thing is seasoning it properly and giving it time to sit before it goes near the smoker," he added.

However, Ryan Mitchell, a pitmaster and co-founder at True Made Foods, pointed out that while salt and black pepper are the ideal brisket seasoning, garlic powder can also be a worthwhile addition. "The only acceptable seasoning blend for brisket is sea salt and black pepper, maybe some garlic powder," Mitchel shared. However, he warned that "Whatever you do, don't ever put a seasoning rub that contains sugar on a brisket or any red meats."