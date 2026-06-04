This Common Grilling Tool Can Spell Disaster If You Use It In The Rain

Grilling when it's nice out is easy enough, but doing it on a rainy day is a different story. Things can go south very fast if you don't observe proper safety measures while grilling in the rain. Chowhound spoke exclusively with two outdoor fire experts to find out how to avoid any nasty accidents when cooking in inclement weather. The verdict? Be careful with the lighter fluid.

Joe Bassett, founder of Valiant Outfitters LLC and The Valiant Wilderness Collective, says bluntly, "Lighter fluid plus the frustration of lighting a fire in the rain can be a volatile mix." He advises that a bit of patience when lighting up a campfire or the grill will give you a better outcome. Bassett also mentions the common mistakes people are making: dumping too much lighter fluid on wet wood, and not waiting for it to be fully absorbed before taking a lighter to it with their face hovering over the grill. "That's when eyebrows disappear, and bad decisions become cautionary tales," he says.

And Chris Emery, publisher of the Ordealist, has the same sentiments. He explains, "The real danger is adding fluid to coals that are already lit. Flame can run up the stream back to the can, and suddenly, you're holding a torch or the can explodes." Because of the continuous dousing, vapor eventually accumulates, and waiting a bit for it to evaporate can help avoid a bigger fire. To learn how to grill like a true master, you have to conquer cooking in the rain.