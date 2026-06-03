How Much Of The Beef In Your Fridge Comes From The US?

Shoppers who purchase beef from the grocery store are given choices that come from the United States as well as from international trade partners. It can be challenging to discern where each cut of beef originated, as there are numerous complex trade issues that affect the makeup of the U.S. beef supply. But there are a few things that can help you purchase meat from a preferred source.

In 2025, roughly 83% of beef consumed in the U.S. was produced domestically. The U.S. first set a record in 2023 for beef imports, which have increased in recent years, with imports currently more than double the amount imported in 2011. Domestic production in 2025 was down 4% at 26 billion pounds, the lowest since 2016. These issues have led the U.S. to import more beef, which accounted for 17% of the supply in 2025, and up to 18% through 2026. If you're curious about where the U.S. gets its foreign beef from, a list on Statista breaks down beef imports as follows: Brazil (24%), Australia (21%), Canada (16%), New Zealand (12%), and Mexico (11%). It's important to note that the percentages account for the total of imported beef, not total beef sold.

The demand for beef is high, as Americans consume a large amount of beef. The U.S. Department of Agriculture suggests the average American consumes roughly 67 pounds per year. The high demand for beef in the U.S. is one factor that leads to higher prices. Higher production costs, tariffs, and smaller cattle herds also contribute and are among the reasons beef is so expensive in 2026.