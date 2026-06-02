Can You Get Into Legal Trouble For Self-Checkout Mistakes?

Unfortunately, many shoppers assume a forgotten scan is treated as an innocent error, but retailers often take a much harder line. Over the years, as stores have invested heavily in self-checkout technology, they've also had to increase surveillance and put more employees on the self-checkout aisle to try and avoid loss (except Trader Joe's, who may never join the self-checkout party).

Doug Burnetti, founder of Burnetti, P.A., spoke exclusively with Chowhound about why cases against customers have become more common. "Most stores are prosecuting those cases," he said. "They want the self-checkout process to work smoothly, but they also want customers to know that if they don't do it right, then they will be prosecuted."

That doesn't mean you're getting taken away in handcuffs, but it does mean stores have a strong incentive to crack down on theft, whether it's intentional or not. Some research suggests stores that use self-checkout experience losses twice that of the industry average, so what feels like a convenient move for the customer is actually a risky move for the retailer. Burnetti says many stores are taking a tougher approach to these self-checkout errors in an effort to reinforce the importance of paying for every item before leaving, which is exactly why good self-checkout etiquette is so important. Always double-check the screen and your receipt to make sure items have been scanned correctly before you leave the store.