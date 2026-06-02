'90s Kids Definitely Remember This Frozen Pizza Brand Product Fondly
We all likely had a go-to meal or snack when we were kids. Maybe it's late, you haven't had dinner, and Mm just whips something up real quick. Or the cafeteria lunch sucked, you got home from school, and you threw something in the microwave for an afternoon snack. For many kids of the 90s, that go-to snack was a single serve microwave pizza. And one of the most memorable pizzas during that era was Tombstone's Mini Deep Dish Pizza.
Unfortunately, it appears that Tombstone discontinued this pizza years ago. But that hasn't stopped fans from longing for the good ole' days. "Why would they ever discontinue such greatness?," one Redditor asks, adding that they hadn't seen the pizzas since sometime in 2009 or 2010. Another Redditor remembers that after-school nostalgia: "Coming home from a long day at school and popping a Mini Deep Dish Tombstone pizza in the microwave." The original poster adds that she's now pregnant and these mini Tombstone pizzas are at the top of her cravings list.
The Tombstone deep dish love continues on throughout the thread with the comment, "2024 and I want these back so bad. If I think hard enough I can still kinda remember the taste." Someone else refers to Tombstone pizza in general while saying Nestle "screwed everything up" when they purchased the famous pizza brand in 2010.
When it comes to microwave pizza, you still have options
Tombstone's Mini Deep Dish Pizza was popular at a time when microwaves were all the rage. In the late 1990s, more than 90% of U.S. households owned a microwave oven, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. These days, air fryers are the trendy kitchen appliance — and they're perfect for warming up leftovers, like pizza, to make them crispy without needing oil. Truth is, you probably don't even need a microwave anymore. But fear not, microwave pizza lovers ... we see you. Though the Tombstone deep dish was given its own tombstone, you can still find some decent microwaveable pizza out there.
Red Baron's Deep Dish Pepperoni Pizza receives a good amount of love on the internet. One Redditor gave it an 8 out of 10, and the four cheese deep dish version has a 4.6 rating out of 5 on Amazon. A pack of two pizzas cost less than $4 as well. Another popular choice is the DiGiorno Stuffed Crust Mini Pizza, also with a 4.6 rating at Target. This one's a little pricier at $4.39, but it seems most customers are okay with the price based on reviews. Finally, on the cheaper side of things, Walmart's Great Value Microwave Pepperoni Pizza has a 4.3 rating and costs just a little more than a dollar on Walmart's website.
But back to that Tombstone deep dish pizza. Fans of this deep dish are so adamant about the pizza's return that two petitions currently exist about it on Change.org. And as highlighted earlier, plenty of Reddit threads beg for Tombstone to bring this frozen item back around. So not all hope is lost. Maybe, just maybe, eventually Tombstone will hear its customers and consider bring back this pizza. But in the meantime, we can still long for the glory days of that piping hot after-school, delicious deep dish pizza straight out of the microwave.