'90s Kids Definitely Remember This Frozen Pizza Brand Product Fondly

We all likely had a go-to meal or snack when we were kids. Maybe it's late, you haven't had dinner, and Mm just whips something up real quick. Or the cafeteria lunch sucked, you got home from school, and you threw something in the microwave for an afternoon snack. For many kids of the 90s, that go-to snack was a single serve microwave pizza. And one of the most memorable pizzas during that era was Tombstone's Mini Deep Dish Pizza.

Unfortunately, it appears that Tombstone discontinued this pizza years ago. But that hasn't stopped fans from longing for the good ole' days. "Why would they ever discontinue such greatness?," one Redditor asks, adding that they hadn't seen the pizzas since sometime in 2009 or 2010. Another Redditor remembers that after-school nostalgia: "Coming home from a long day at school and popping a Mini Deep Dish Tombstone pizza in the microwave." The original poster adds that she's now pregnant and these mini Tombstone pizzas are at the top of her cravings list.

The Tombstone deep dish love continues on throughout the thread with the comment, "2024 and I want these back so bad. If I think hard enough I can still kinda remember the taste." Someone else refers to Tombstone pizza in general while saying Nestle "screwed everything up" when they purchased the famous pizza brand in 2010.