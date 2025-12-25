This Brand Has Been Called The Fastest-Growing Coffee Chain For Years. Have You Heard Of It?

Many customers are changing the way they choose which coffee shops to visit, with drive-thru coffee shop brands and those with drive-thru options leading the way. In the third quarter of 2025, San Diego-based Better Buzz Coffee roasters grew by 72.3%, Florida's Foxtail Coffee grew by 46.8%, and Ellianos Coffee, also from Florida, grew by 21.5%. At the same time, once-leading brands such as Starbucks and Dunkin' ranked near the bottom in both sales and store growth, with Starbucks posting a -0.5% decline in sales in 2024. This may reflect a change in what customers are seeking in their coffee-buying experience. Convenience, menu innovation, and customization are top concerns for many, though traditional dine-in coffee visits — like those we see at the shops on our list of the best coffee shop in every state — still hold appeal.

There are other facets of the 7 Brew coffee shop experience that customers enjoy. 7 Brew has an expansive menu, offering numerous customizable options that allow for 20,000 unique drinks, including sugar-free beverages. The menu includes the 7 original coffee drinks, in addition to energy drinks, teas, smoothies, shakes, and fizzy drinks, with a wide variety of flavor syrups. This variety is part of what keeps people coming back. Customers on Reddit also praise the friendly baristas: "The people make the difference. I've never had a bad people experience there. Everyone is engaged and seems like they enjoy being there." Others mention the robust rewards program and note that 7 Brew drinks are often less expensive than comparable Starbucks beverages. The chain's devoted following highlights how 7 Brew has carved out a unique spot in the competitive coffee market.