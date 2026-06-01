Why It's Not Worth Buying Canned Veggies At Dollar Tree

When price increases for consumer goods outpace personal incomes, many consumers feel the pinch in their wallets. The push to make ends meet while consistently filling our pantries with tasty, nutrient-dense food has many of us comparing Dollar General and Dollar Tree prices before we shop. However, it seems that shrinkflation has made its way into Dollar Tree over the last several years, making it more worthwhile to look for things like budget-friendly canned veggies at our local grocery stores.

Prior to 2021, everything at Dollar Tree was priced at just $1, including shelf-stable food like canned corn, yams, and beans. After the price hike, some of these items jumped up to $1.25, and their prices rose again in 2025, so that a standard 15-ounce can of veggies costs at least $1.50. The change may seem small, but it adds up quickly, especially when you're working with a shoestring budget.

While certain fancy foods you can find at Dollar Tree remain fairly inexpensive compared to grocery store prices, that simply isn't the case for its canned goods any longer. In fact, store brands at grocery store chains like Aldi, Kroger, and Walmart are quickly outstripping Dollar Tree when it comes to getting the most out of every red cent. All three stores offer a range of 15-ounce cans of veggies for at least $0.41 cheaper than Dollar Tree, and typically more.