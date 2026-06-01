Why It's Not Worth Buying Canned Veggies At Dollar Tree
When price increases for consumer goods outpace personal incomes, many consumers feel the pinch in their wallets. The push to make ends meet while consistently filling our pantries with tasty, nutrient-dense food has many of us comparing Dollar General and Dollar Tree prices before we shop. However, it seems that shrinkflation has made its way into Dollar Tree over the last several years, making it more worthwhile to look for things like budget-friendly canned veggies at our local grocery stores.
Prior to 2021, everything at Dollar Tree was priced at just $1, including shelf-stable food like canned corn, yams, and beans. After the price hike, some of these items jumped up to $1.25, and their prices rose again in 2025, so that a standard 15-ounce can of veggies costs at least $1.50. The change may seem small, but it adds up quickly, especially when you're working with a shoestring budget.
While certain fancy foods you can find at Dollar Tree remain fairly inexpensive compared to grocery store prices, that simply isn't the case for its canned goods any longer. In fact, store brands at grocery store chains like Aldi, Kroger, and Walmart are quickly outstripping Dollar Tree when it comes to getting the most out of every red cent. All three stores offer a range of 15-ounce cans of veggies for at least $0.41 cheaper than Dollar Tree, and typically more.
Where to find more affordable canned vegetables
For a direct price comparison among the stores listed, a 15.25-ounce can of Del Monte brand corn costs $1.50 at Dollar Tree, while the same amount of Kroger brand canned corn costs just $1. The same size can of Happy Harvest brand corn costs $0.85 at Aldi, while Walmart charges just $0.76 for its well-known Great Value brand. Prices for other popular canned veggies are comparable. From canned peas and sliced carrots to green beans and mixed vegetables, you can expect Dollar Tree to be the most expensive choice, while Aldi and Walmart offer the most affordable deals, though prices may vary by region.
The reason for this disappointing uptick in pricing isn't entirely clear, although inflation and other economic factors almost certainly play a role. Another piece of the puzzle may be that Dollar Tree consistently sells brand-name canned goods, such as Del Monte and Goya, while the sample products from other stores were store-brand. Store brands can be priced more cheaply since they can skip the overhead cost that comes with well-known brand names and labels.
Although Dollar Tree has its own suite of store brands, such as Greenbrier and Coastal Bay, this hasn't extended to its basic options for single-ingredient canned goods. It's possible you'll still be able to find the occasional deal in other departments of the store, but it's likely more cost-effective to start shopping elsewhere for pantry-friendly canned goods.