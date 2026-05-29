This California Company Is Responsible For Supplying Most Of Costco's Beef

Shopping at Costco often means you can get quality products for less thanks to the retailer's private label, Kirkland. Costco generally only chooses to make a Kirkland product if it feels like it can offer a popular good at a lower price than the other brands on the market, which is why you'll find so many deals on popular items such as pantry staples and specialty products, including beef. If you're curious about the source of Costco's beef, a large portion of it is produced by a company headquartered in California's Central Valley: Harris Ranch Beef Company.

Harris Ranch has been producing beef since the 1930s. The brand originally consisted of a family of companies that include Harris Ranch Beef Company, the largest beef producer in Western U.S.; Harris Feeding Company, the West's largest feedlot and cattle finishing facility; and ventures such as Harris Farms Inc., Harris Hospitality Division, and Harris Farms Horse Division. The feedlot and beef company were purchased by Central Valley Meat Company in 2019, forming a fully integrated beef-focused operation that is in control of the entire production process.

Operating independently, yet still branded as Harris Ranch Beef Company, the company raises its own cattle and works with numerous regional cattle ranchers to procure beef that meets the original Harris Ranch quality standards. The brand's standards include raising grass-fed, grain-finished cattle that are handled humanely using techniques developed by Dr. Temple Grandin, with a focus on sustainability.