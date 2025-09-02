How To Get A Squeaky-Clean Glass Oven Door Every Time

Cleaning the oven can be quite messy. Because, let's be honest, it's probably one of the most overlooked parts of the kitchen when it comes to cleaning, and it rarely even makes it onto the regular cleaning list. The glass oven door is naturally no exception to this, and it often ends up covered in baked-on grease, food residues, and layers of burnt grime left behind by splashes and spills.

To avoid a dirty oven door, which can quickly turn into a breeding ground for bacteria and also cause unpleasant odors, you need to stop making some common kitchen sanitation mistakes. And that includes wasting a ridiculous amount of money on heavy-duty cleaners that barely do the job. All you need to do is remember that everything you need to clean an oven door is in your pantry — just mix together some baking soda and white vinegar, and let it work its magic on the glass.

Kathy Cohoon, operations manager at Two Maids, an Alabama-based cleaning business, told Chowhound that spreading a baking soda and white vinegar paste over oven glass door stains and leaving it to sit for about 10 minutes can actually work wonders. Once the time is up, just make sure to gently scrub the paste with a sponge and wipe it off with a damp microfiber cloth. "Repeat as needed for tough spots and let the surface fully dry before reattaching the glass if you removed it," she told us.