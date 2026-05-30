The Low-Maintenance Pepper Variety That Gardeners Turn To Year After Year
There are thousands of pepper varieties in the world (more than 50,000 according to estimates) and each comes with its own set of growing requirements. If you're a gardening newbie who likes to use chilies to add flavor to dishes, low-maintenance cultivars are the best place to start. So, if you've been wondering about which variety to choose, here's a little tip: Quintisho peppers are known for being easy to maintain and highly productive.
Originating from the Andean highlands of Bolivia, Quintisho pepper plants can grow up to 3 feet tall and develop dense green leaves, strong stems and white flowers. The peppers start out green and ripen to red, orange, or yellow depending on the variety. They're small and round, measuring roughly ¾ of an inch in size, which makes them look surprisingly similar to cherry tomatoes (the easiest tomato variety for beginners to grow, by the way). The harvesting process is easy, and the plants require minimal structural support.
Their compact size makes them ideal for both container and in-ground growing. Additionally, Quintisho peppers are considered an heirloom variety, meaning they have been carefully preserved and passed down through generations. They keep producing peppers throughout the entire growing season when harvested regularly. All of this makes them a popular choice among gardeners.
How to grow and enjoy Quintisho peppers
The cultivar thrives in warm climates. Its growth is halted once temperatures fall below 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius). What's more, it needs plenty of direct sunlight during the day for proper development. Due to their shrubby growth, Quintisho pepper plants need plenty of space throughout their vegetative cycle: They are best spaced between 18 to 24 inches apart within rows, and 24 to 36 inches apart between rows for optimal growth. The plants need up to 80 days to develop the first peppers after the transplanting takes place. They can stay healthy and deliver particularly high yields with regular watering and fertilizing (at least once a week in arid environments).
Known for their citrusy and floral depth, Quintisho peppers are widely used in powders or made into chili flakes. They pack some serious heat and can reach up to 50,000 Scoville heat units. They're not as extreme as the Carolina Reaper, but they do belong in the same heat league as Cayenne or Tabasco peppers. To get the most out of them, try grinding a couple of dried peppers and adding them to a rich, spicy slow cooker beef chili. They also work beautifully in homemade hot sauces and pair especially well with sandwiches, stir-fries, burgers or noodles.