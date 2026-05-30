The Low-Maintenance Pepper Variety That Gardeners Turn To Year After Year

There are thousands of pepper varieties in the world (more than 50,000 according to estimates) and each comes with its own set of growing requirements. If you're a gardening newbie who likes to use chilies to add flavor to dishes, low-maintenance cultivars are the best place to start. So, if you've been wondering about which variety to choose, here's a little tip: Quintisho peppers are known for being easy to maintain and highly productive.

Originating from the Andean highlands of Bolivia, Quintisho pepper plants can grow up to 3 feet tall and develop dense green leaves, strong stems and white flowers. The peppers start out green and ripen to red, orange, or yellow depending on the variety. They're small and round, measuring roughly ¾ of an inch in size, which makes them look surprisingly similar to cherry tomatoes (the easiest tomato variety for beginners to grow, by the way). The harvesting process is easy, and the plants require minimal structural support.

Their compact size makes them ideal for both container and in-ground growing. Additionally, Quintisho peppers are considered an heirloom variety, meaning they have been carefully preserved and passed down through generations. They keep producing peppers throughout the entire growing season when harvested regularly. All of this makes them a popular choice among gardeners.