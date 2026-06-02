Here's What You'll Get If You Order Your Martini 'Bruised'

It's tough to think of a cocktail better known in pop culture than the martini. James Bond's request for a "martini; shaken, not stirred," exists in the collective head of nearly every generation. What you may not know is that ordering a martini can get as complicated as one of those elaborate coffee orders baristas dread most.

One option is to request your martini bruised. But what exactly does that mean? Will your bartender pummel the bottle of gin or vodka (perhaps the first option to think of when ordering a martini)? Close, but not really. A bruised martini is one that's been shaken vigorously enough to break up the ice in the shaker and served with those broken ice pieces floating atop your cocktail.

Bruising in the bartending craft is a term dating back to at least 1917, in reference to preparing mint juleps by first dropping in mint at the bottom of the glass and muddling it. This is seen by some as ruining the cocktail by forcing the oils and scents out of the mint leaves, leaving the drink homogenous or even bitter from the released chlorophyll. Critics of the practice believed the mint was to be placed atop the mint julep only to titillate the nose, and referred to muddling it as bruising the mint. Over time, the term expanded to include the idea that you could bruise gin, causing it to lose its herbal and aromatic properties. The definition further evolved to explain that certain cocktails should be stirred to avoid bruising the core spirit.